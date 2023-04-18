FOREST PARK, IL — A 31-year-old woman has been charged after a verbal altercation at a gas station led to two crashes in Forest Park.

Police said the incident happened at the Thornton’s Gas Station, located at 601 Harlem Avenue, around 3:10 p.m. Sunday.

An investigation revealed the woman, identified as Kendra Nance of Chicago, was the passenger in a vehicle her boyfriend was driving. The couple pulled into the gas station due to car troubles and soon after engaged in a verbal dispute with other customers.

According to police, customers threw an object at the vehicle the couple was in. Nance’s boyfriend then exited the vehicle, and she entered the driver’s seat as the verbal dispute continued between the two groups.

Police said Nance’s boyfriend attempted to stop her and opened the car door, before she purposely crashed the vehicle into the car belonging to the other group — dragging her boyfriend through the parking lot while doing so.

She then fled at a high-rate of speed onto Harlem Ave. at Jackson Blvd. where she was involved in a rollover crash, according to police. Her boyfriend remained in the gas station’s parking lot and was still engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with the now victims.

Police said the couple then fled on foot and were stopped shortly after by Forest Park Police Department officers. Both were treated for injuries at Loyola University Medical Center and Nance was arrested.

The Forest Park Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.