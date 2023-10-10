NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville is the safest city in the nation for trick-or-treating, according to a new study.

ChamberofCommerce.org analyzed key safety metrics across 300 cities, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, number of registered sex offenders, and number of law enforcement employees.

Highlights for Naperville include:

Low number of registered sex offenders: 2.1 per 10,000

Violent crime incidents: 3.6 per 10,000

Property crime incidents: 47.4 per 10,000

Average annual pedestrian fatalities: 1.67 (or 0.11 per 10,000)

Law enforcement employees: 16.8 per 10,000

Rounding out the top 5 are Gilbert, Arizona (No. 2); Frisco, Texas (No. 3); Sugar Land, Texas (No. 4) and Cary, North Carolina (No. 5).

Naperville is Illinois’ third-largest city, with nearly 150,000 residents.

The complete study can be accessed here.

