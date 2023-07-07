DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A Chicago Ridge woman is facing multiple felony charges after an alleged drunken crash claimed the lives of a brother and sister.

Christine Brocious, 36, of Chicago Ridge is charged with one count of aggravated DUI causing death and two counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm stemming from the June 29 crash in unincorporated Winfield.

Around 11:30 p.m., DuPage County deputies responded to Mack and Winfield roads after reports of a serious crash and found 25-year-old Jorgo Cukali and his 30-year-old sister, Nastika, suffering from severe injuries.

Prosecutors say Brocious was driving her silver 2005 Mazda 6 sedan northbound on Winfield Road when she sped past a red light at Mack Road. Brocious maneuvered her vehicle between two other stopped cars and t-boned Cukali’s vehicle.

Brocious’ blood alcohol content was allegedly .206.

Jorgo Cukali died from injuries he sustained in the crash on June 30. Prosecutors say Nastika Cukali days later, on July 6, shortly after Brocious’ court hearing. As a result, charges are expected to be upgraded when the case is presented to a grand jury.

A judge issued Brocious a bond at $1.5 million with 10% to apply. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 10.