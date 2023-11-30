FOREST PARK, Ill. — A 20-year-old Chicago man is suspected of twice robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint in Forest Park, authorities said Thursday.

A joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Forest Park Police Department led officials to Devan Flax. Cook County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Flax allegedly robbed a letter carrier on the 900 block of Beloit Ave. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Flax is also suspected of committing the same crime days earlier in the 1100 block of Beloit Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Last month, USPS officials announced a nationwide crackdown on postal crime, touting the arrests of hundreds in cases related to mail carriers being held up at gunpoint.

The Associated Press reports that nearly 500 letter marriers were robbed last year.