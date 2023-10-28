WHEATON, Ill. — A man from Chicago was sentenced to 88 years behind bars Friday after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a female employee of an Oak Brook hotel at gunpoint back in the Fall of 2019.

Chicago man Julius Ramsey, 41, sentenced to 88 years in jail after sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint at an Oak Brook Hotel in 2019.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office (DCSAO), a jury found 41-year-old Julius Ramsey guilty of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated kidnapping with a firearm, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Ramsey received 22 years a piece for each of the three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping with a firearm, while an additional seven-year sentence was handed down for the count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The DCSAO said the sentencing came down nearly a year-and-a-half after a guilty verdict was delivered back on May 20, 2021, following a three-day-long trial.

On Sept. 9, 2019, at around 11:45 a.m., the Oak Brook Police Department was called to the Hyatt House on 22nd Street in Oak Brook on a report of a sexual assault that happened in a vacant room at the hotel.

Oak Brook police said that once officers arrived, they interviewed the victim and through the course of their investigation, determined Ramsey forced the woman into a vacant hotel room at gunpoint around 20-30 minutes earlier, where he sexually assaulted her on several occasions and put a gun to her head, threatening to kill her.

At some point, police said the victim was able to escape and report the assault before being taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Further investigation led police to find a gun in a hotel room rented by Ramsey, which they said matched the victim’s description of the gun Ramsey pointed at her head. Police also said a DNA sample from Ramsey was later confirmed to be a match with DNA evidence collected from the victim.

Three days later, Ramsey voluntarily came into the Oak Brook Police Department to be interviewed, after which he was placed into police custody, and charged a day later.

He has been in DuPage County Jail ever since.

“Mister Ramsey’s moral depravity was on full display as he repeatedly sexually assaulted an innocent woman,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “I cannot imagine the fear and terror experienced by the victim not just from the repeated assaults, but also from having a gun pointed at her head threatening her life. As she continues her long road to recovery, I sincerely hope that knowing the man responsible for this terrible chapter in her life will never again be allowed to walk free.”

Ramsey will be required to serve a minimum of 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.