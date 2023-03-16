CHICAGO — A Chicago man was sentenced to two decades behind bars for an armed carjacking attempt at a Downers Grove gas station in September of 2021.

Demario Butler, 31, received his sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm in January.

Prosecutors said Butler and another male, who prosecutors allege is 24-year-old Pierre Baugh, approached a woman at the BP gas station in the 4300 block of Main St. Butler demanded the victim’s keys and cell phone while threatening the use of a firearm.

The victim obliged.

Both Butler and Baugh ran off to the mini-mart and entered their getaway vehicle When the car failed to start, both men fled the scene on foot.

Butler was taken into police custody on Oct. 22, 2021. Baugh is due in court on March 17.