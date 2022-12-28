OAK PARK, Ill. — A Chicago man was found shot to death Tuesday night in Oak Park.

Just before 8:40 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the 0-10 block of Chicago Avenue.

A 27-year-old man, later identified as Dennis Johnson, of Chicago, was located in the rear of a facility with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead by the Chicago Fire Department.

Oak Park police believe the shooting was targeting and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.