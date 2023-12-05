KANE COUNTY, Ill. — Deputies say a chase ended in a rollover crash in St. Charles on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kane County deputies, the chase started at South Randall Road and Gyorr Avenue, over two miles away from where it ended near Crane Road and Twin Silos Drive.

Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division located an orange Dodge Charger, whose driver was wanted for fleeing and driving while license revoked, in the parking lot of a bank near South Randall Road and Thornwood Avenue.

Deputies say the vehicle was located thanks to new law enforcement technology that placed the car in the bank’s parking lot.

Deputies drove to the location in search of the car and after arriving on the scene, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled from authorities.

Deputies say they attempted to initiate another traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and continued from Silver Glen Road onto Crane Road.

According to deputies, while they were pursuing the vehicle along Crane Road, the driver veered off the road at a high rate of speed and crashed into a utility pole.

Authorities say the driver was not injured in the crash and was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Authorities have not yet identified the individual involved.