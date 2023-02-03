BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — Flames are showing Friday evening from a Chase Bank in Bloomingdale after it appears a driver crashed into the building.

Video from Skycam 9 above the fire on Lake Street shows firefighters working to put out the fire.

It appears a driver crashed into the building and the car is also on fire.

In a Facebook post, the Bloomingdale Police Department said only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

A representative for Chase Bank said no employees or customers were injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new details become available.