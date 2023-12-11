OAK BROOK, Ill. — Charges have been filed against two men accused in two separate retail thefts at a department store in Oak Brook, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

In a press release sent out on Monday afternoon, Berlin announced the charges against the two men, both migrants from Venezuela, for their alleged roles in two separate retail thefts at a Macy’s at 1 Oakbrook Center.

Berlin said both men involved are facing one felony count of retail theft.

According to Berlin, the first man, 30-year-old Jainer Efrain Guttierrez Quintero, was allegedly caught attempting to steal a backpack and two coats, worth about $459, just before 4:30 on Sunday afternoon.

In an unrelated incident, another man, 28-year-old Martinez Artigas, was allegedly caught attempting to steal eight items from the store, worth about $1,173, only 30 minutes later. Berlin said Artigas is also facing an additional charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer.

On Monday, a judge denied the state’s motion to detain both men pre-trial. The men are set to return to court for arraignment on Monday, Jan 8.

According to Berlin, as a condition of their release, both men are prohibited from entering any Macy’s store or the Oak Brook Mall.