CAROL STREAM, Ill. — When Carol Stream Park District decided to put an “adult gymnastic” class on it’s roster, they never imagined it would reunite a team of gymnasts who called that same gym home nearly 30 years earlier.

It has been 26 years since Amy Aiello donned a gymnastics leotard after aging out of her Carol Stream Parks and Rec gymnastic team at 14-years-old.

Never forgetting the memories created in this gym but also, never imagining she’d ever find herself back on the mat.

Until, a Facebook post from a former teammate about a new adult gymnastic class in the exact gym they called home decades ago.

