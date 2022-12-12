OAK BROOK, Ill. — A crash involving three vehicles — including a school bus — in Oak Brook landed nine people in the hospital Monday morning.

According to the Oak Brook Fire Department, they were called to a motor vehicle accident with injuries around 8:19 a.m. on westbound I-88 near mile marker 139.

While firefighters were in route, they learned multiple vehicles were involved, including a school bus. After arriving on scene, firefighters found three vehicles with moderate damage from the accident.

According to firefighters, ten adults and one minor were involved in the crash. Nine people in total were transported from the scene to local area hospitals, all of which were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the minor was injured in the crash, or what circumstances led to the incident.

No other information is available at this time.