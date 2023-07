BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Several animals at Brookfield Zoo got into the Fourth of July spirit Monday with red, white and blue treats.

Hudson, a polar bear, and Axhi, a brown bear, each received a variety of fruit frozen inside red, white, and blue ice blocks.

Hudson, one of Brookfield Zoo’s polar bears, credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Axhi, a brown bear at Brookfield Zoo, credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Hudson, one of Brookfield Zoo’s polar bears, credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Axhi, a brown bear at Brookfield Zoo, credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Hudson, one of Brookfield Zoo’s polar bears, credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

The zoo said the California sea lions and grey seals seemed to enjoy their patriotic “Happy 4th of July” ice and sugar-free gelatin treat and fish.

Taylor, a California sea lion at Brookfield Zoo, credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Georgie, one of Brookfield Zoo’s grey seals, credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Georgie, one of Brookfield Zoo’s grey seals, credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

For more information on Brookfield Zoo, visit here.