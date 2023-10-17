BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Halloween season wouldn’t be the same without animals at the Brookfield Zoo enjoying some Halloween-themed treats!

Tuesday, several animals were treated to seasonally carved pumpkins, including Sophia and Heidi (orangutans), Banana (pigmy hippopotamus), Sheba (binturong), Fisher (grey seal), and the zoo’s Galapagos tortoises.

Guests can see additional animals receive Halloween-themed pumpkins during the final weekend of Boo! at the Zoo on Oct. 21 and 22 at 10:30 a.m., where Axhi the brown bear and Hudson the polar bear will receive their pumpkins on Saturday, and the zoo’s western lowland giraffes will receive their pumpkins on Sunday.

Additional activities during the Halloween celebration include sweet treats for guests, pumpkin decorating, magic show, memorable photo opportunities, and Zoo Chats about not-so-creepy critters.