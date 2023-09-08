SYCAMORE, Ill. — A juvenile is in custody after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during an altercation in Sycamore.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Elm Street and Somonauk Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy who reportedly had been in an altercation with another individual and stabbed.

The teen was transported to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, a juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.