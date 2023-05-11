CHICAGO — A Glenbard South High School student appeared at a bond hearing on Thursday after being accused of bringing a gun to school Wednesday.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the dean of Glenbard South High School told authorities that a student allegedly threatened other students with a firearm while in the school parking lot around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

After reviewing the information, Glenbard South High School officials and law enforcement met the student at their car in the school’s parking lot.

Authorities reportedly found an unloaded .44 caliber firearm inside the student’s car. The student was then taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Glenbard South High School student has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges. Their bond has been set for $500,000.