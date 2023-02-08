BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A suburban man has been reported missing from an assisted living facility.

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Bolingbrook police were dispatched to Heritage Woods of Bolingbrook Assisted Lifestyle Community, located in the 500 block of Kildeer Drive, on the report of a missing resident.

Police were informed that Richard Fritz, 77, had not been seen at the facility since Monday.

He is 5’10”, 127 lbs., and was last seen in a brown Carhart jacket and orange t-shirt.

Police said Fritz does not have a cell phone or a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-226-8660 or 911.