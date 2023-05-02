SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The body of a missing MMA fighter was found Monday night in Schaumburg.

Trevon Lawson, of Aurora, was found dead at around 7:15 p.m. near a hotel in the 1500 block of North Roselle Road.

He was reported missing to the media on Monday and was last seen in Schaumburg on April 16. Lawson did not report to work the next day.

He was a member of the Carlson Gracie Team and was recently named The Ignite MMA 155 pound champion, family said.

Lawson also went by Tre or his stage name “The Last Shinobi.”