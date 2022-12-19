ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night.

Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.

Following an investigation, police said the man lived in the 700 block of Preston Avenue. When officers responded to the man’s residence, another man’s body was discovered inside.

Detectives are investigating and determined it to be an isolated incident.

The deceased man’s autopsy is currently pending. Anyone with information on the incident can submit a tip at 847-695-4195.