BATAVIA, Ill. — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a minivan Tuesday afternoon in Batavia.

Just after 4:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of South Batavia Avenue and Millview Drive.

Police believe a newer model Honda minivan was northbound on South Batavia when it struck a bicyclist in the intersection.

The bicyclist sustained critical injuries and was transported via helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Police said none of the occupants of the inside of the minivan were injured.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call police at 630-454-2500.