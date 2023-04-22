BERWYN, Ill. — “I’m glad they’re preparing, that’s a good thing,” said Kali Wilcher, a shopper. “If you’re proactive, at least you will be ready.”

Shoppers flowed in and out of the North Riverside Mall Saturday, with the overall sentiment from those who talked to WGN being they felt safe.

On Wednesday last week, the Berwyn Police Department put out a statement saying they had received tips about a large gathering planned to take place at the mall that could mirror the large public disturbance the City of Chicago saw last weekend in the Loop.

“Preventative measures are currently being implemented, as well as preparations for a unified response on Saturday,” a community alert from Berwyn PD police chief Michael Cimaglia read in part.

North Riverside mayor Joseph Mengoni also released a statement relaying how the village would handle the information acquired by Berwyn PD.

“We have been in contact with State, County and other local police departments to coordinate a unified response for this weekend,” Mengoni said in the statement. “And prevent any unruly behavior from taking place that will jeopardize the safety of our community.”

Mall shoppers said they noticed increased security while shopping at the mall Saturday.

“Inside is very chill,” said Tivona Hill, a shopper at North Riverside Mall. “There’s a lot of police active inside. There is more officers inside than usual.”

“I think they have the presence of the police,” Wilcher said. “But you know, you have to be ready.”

CPD boosts weekend patrols around Michigan Avenue

In the City, the Chicago Police Department anticipated another disruptive teen gathering downtown Saturday and increased patrols in the area in hopes of curtailing the possibility of having a repeat of what happened last weekend.

“I would just hope that police are more proactive about these things and find root causes rather than being reactive and just responding to people,” said William Burns, a local resident.

Video showed hundreds of teens gathering in the Loop last weekend with some jumping on cars, others standing in the street blocking traffic, and some engaging in physical altercations.

“You do live in the city, you expect things to happen,” said Melinda Fried, a local resident. “But you hope it’s not like that every weekend.”

A group of faith leaders from South and West Side churches held a peace march early Saturday evening, going from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive, with the goal of directing teens away from trouble and getting involved in their communities.