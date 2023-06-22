BATAVIA, Ill. — Police in Batavia are looking for a woman who broke in and took a woman’s purse while she was sleeping at her apartment at a senior living community.

The Batavia Police Department said the woman broke into at least two apartments between 10 p.m. and midnight on Monday in the 2400 block of Hawks Drive.

In a Facebook post, police said there were no signs of forced entry into the units but she did cause minor damage to get into the building.

The woman allegedly got into one unit and took a woman’s purse while she was sleeping, police said. She got into another unit but it is believed nothing was taken.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to call police at 630-454-2500.

Police are reminding people to call 911 to report any suspicious activity and make sure to lock their doors, including patio doors.