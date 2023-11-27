NAPERVILLE, Ill. — An Aurora woman was taken into custody early Saturday morning after allegedly leading police on a pursuit that reached over 120 mph along I-88.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, officers with the Naperville Police Department were conducting surveillance in the parking lot of Bowlero on the 1500 block of Aurora Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers reportedly noticed a gun between the center console and passenger seat of a car in the parking lot. A short time later, two individuals entered the car and allegedly began smoking marijuana.

Naperville officers approached the vehicle to conduct a search and asked the pair to exit the vehicle. A woman inside the vehicle exited, but a male suspect did not. He reportedly began moving items around the car before exiting and fleeing on foot.

As officers pursued the man, the woman reentered the vehicle and allegedly drove away. One officer reentered his squad car and began a pursuit.

Authorities say the woman reportedly made a U-turn and drove directly at the officer, causing him to swerve his car to avoid a collision. She also allegedly ran seven red lights through Naperville before entering I-88 where she reached speeds upwards of 122 mph.

The woman eventually pulled her vehicle over and was taken into custody. She was later identified as 22-year-old Imira Williams.

Williams has been charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and one count of misdemeanor attempt aggravated assault.

Williams is set to appear in court for arraignment on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

It is unclear if the male suspect was taken into custody.