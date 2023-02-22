AURORA, Ill. — A middle school in Aurora was temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday while a man was arrested for alleged trespassing.

At around 8 a.m., police responded to Granger Middle School, located in the 2700 block of Stonebridge Boulevard, on the report of a suspicious person.

Upon arrival, officers learned that staff members had confronted a stranger, later identified as Brandt Ward, 20, of Aurora, at the entry point of the school.

Ward was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing to a safe school zone and disorderly conduct.

While the incident was being handled, the school was temporarily placed on lockdown. No weapons were located or alluded to using during the incident, police said.