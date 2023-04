AURORA, Ill. — A man has been identified following a deadly shooting Sunday night in Aurora.

At around 10 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of West New York Street on the report of a person shot.

Officers at the scene located a 24-year-old man, later identified as Myles Buie, of Aurora, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital that night.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can call police at 630-892-1000.