WHEATON, Ill. — An Aurora man is facing a homicide charge after being accused of supplying the cocaine involved in the deadly overdose of a 62-year-old man.

On March 29, 2021, authorities arrived to an overdose call in the 2000 block of West Roosevelt Road in Wheaton. They found an unresponsive man, later identified as Raul Torres, 62, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cocaine was found on the floor in front of him. Following an investigation into his death, police allege Markwon Wilson, 21, of Aurora, sold Torres the cocaine.

Wilson was taken into custody on Wednesday on the charge of a drug-induced homicide. His bond was set at $500,000.

Wilson’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 23.