AURORA, Ill. — The Aurora City Council scheduled a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the recent influx of migrants arriving by bus from Texas.

Aurora city officials say buses coming from Texas have started dropping migrants off at the Aurora Transportation Center. According to city officials, the migrants are then encouraged to board Metra trains and head to Chicago.

The Aurora City Council scheduled the special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the migrant issue. The agenda calls for discussion of a proposed ordinance that would define and prohibit the types of “unscheduled bus stops” that are dropping migrants off. The ordinance would also require transportation companies to give the city at least five days of notice to get approval for a drop-off, which would only be granted if a detailed care plan is provided for the passengers.

According to Aurora city officials, violations would result in fines or potential forfeiture of the bus.

Buses started arriving unannounced in suburban areas after the City of Chicago, in order to stem the flow of migrants, passed an ordinance last month similar to the one now being discussed in Aurora. On Thursday, the City of Chicago said it received its first permitted bus arrival since the council passed that ordinance.

Aurora officials, meanwhile, say their city is not equipped to handle an influx of people, necessitating Friday afternoon’s special meeting.

This story will be updated as the situation develops.