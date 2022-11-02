BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — No one is in custody after a suburban woman was shot and killed in Bolingbrook last month.

On Oct. 6, just before 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a park in the 800 block of Poplar Lane for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Once on the scene, police located a 32-year-old woman, later identified as Cristina Lahoz, of Harwood Heights, in the driver’s seat.

She was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Lahoz was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The shooting has been classified as a homicide and police told WGN News the investigation is “still ongoing and very active.”

Family and Lahoz’s partner of three years, Julixa Ruiz, are devastated at the loss of her.

“Everyone pretty much remembers how big her smile was, always smiling and doing funny things — dancing and singing,” Ruiz said.

The big baseball fan has a big family and worked in Downers Grove for the past three years, Ruiz told WGN News.

Ruiz and Lahoz

“That’s the hardest thing on how to wrap my head around — to think about her last moments and she was struggling and fighting for her life,” Ruiz said. “How could someone do something so brutal to someone that was so happy and loving?”

Lahoz’s partner said neighbors around the area have been very helpful and are supplying surveillance video.

No suspects are in custody.

A cash reward is available. Anyone with information can contact the Bolingbrook police at 630-226-8620. A tip may also be submitted at bolingrookcrimestoppers.org.