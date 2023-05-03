GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — Police in Glen Ellyn have given the ‘all clear’ at Glenbard West High School after the school was evacuated for the second time in less than a week following a bomb threat.

Police said they were notified of the threat around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and cleared the building as a precaution.

Around 1:45 p.m., police said students and staff were clear to exit the area. School buildings remain closed until the ‘all clear’ was given at 2 p.m.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

The swatting investigation is ongoing.