Patients and their guests at the Dunkin’ and Dancin’ ‘till the Sun Goes Down Prom. (Credit: Johnna Kelly)

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Teens rocked their best dresses and suits as they danced, bowled and played games Saturday night while attending Advocate Children’s Hospital’s teen patient prom at Pinstripes in Oak Brook.

“Prom can be a milestone for teenagers each spring, but too often patients battling complex medical conditions miss out. We are thrilled to host a prom where our patients can relax and have fun with friends in a safe setting,” said Kevynne Dudek, child life specialist, who helped organize the special event. “Being able to share this experience with them and see firsthand how much fun they are having is very special.”

The Dunkin’ and Dancin’ ’till the Sun Goes Down Prom was held for patients, ages 13-21, with complex medical conditions that have previously prevented them from attending similar events in the past, and was the first such event to take place in the Chicagoland area.

Activities at the event included a pink carpet entrance, donut wall, dinner, dancing, bocce ball, bowling, a magician, and board games for patients alongside some of their favorite care doctors and nurses.

The Advocate Children’s Hospital Prom, and 16 others scheduled around the country, support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids and teens when they need it most, such as when living with an illness.