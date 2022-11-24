AURORA, Ill. — A 9-year-old boy and a woman were rescued from a pond in Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to a frozen section of a retention pond. Police did not give the exact area.

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell through the ice after attempting to retrieve a football.

A woman had gone in to try to save the boy as well. Police said two Aurora officers swam to save the boy and the woman. The boy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“I decided that I would kind of just tie a rope to myself and grab them and my colleagues would be able to pull us back in,” officer Andrew Soderlund said.

The child’s mother is thankful for the police’s effort to save her son.

“I thought my son was not going to be here to see Thanksgiving,” she said.

The two officers sustained minor injuries. Police said everyone involved has been released from the hospital.