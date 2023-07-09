FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. — A nine-year-old boy from Chicago was shot and killed while attending a birthday party for his grandmother in Franklin Park Saturday night, according to the Franklin Park Police Department.

Police said nine-year-old Ulysses Campos was playing near an alley in the 2800 block of Elder Lane when a disturbance took place. Shots were fired from a moving vehicle, and Ulysses was hit in the chest.

Once first responders arrived on scene, Ulysses was taken to Loyola Hospital in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators were able to find the suspects’ vehicle in unincorporated Leyden Township, and a person of interest is in police custody.

Police said 4-6 shots were fired into the group at the birthday party, and no one else was hit, besides Ulysses.

Police also consider this an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the public.

If you or someone you know witnessed or has information on this incident, Franklin Park PD is seeking assistance from the public, and can be reached at 847-678-2444.