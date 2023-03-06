KANE COUNTY, Ill. — An elderly man was killed Sunday morning following a collision in Kane County.

At around 9:05 a.m., police were dispatched to the 45 W 100 block of Allen Road, located in unincorporated Hampshire Township, on the report of a crash.

Police believe a 1997 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Allen Road when due to icy conditions, the vehicle lost control. It traveled across the center line and struck a 2013 Toyota Prius, driven by William Granias, of Huntley.

Granias was flown to Condell Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver and passenger of the F-150 were released at the scene.

Anyone with additional information can contact police at 630-444-1103.