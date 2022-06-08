WESTMONT, Ill. — A supermarket in Westmont will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest fruit display on Wednesday.

The Jewel-Osco, located at 4 East Ogden Avenue, has constructed a display containing more than 70,000 pounds of Del Monte bananas.

An official Guinness World Record adjudicator will be at the location to verify and confirm the new record.

Following the event, the bananas will be given away for free to customers, with the remaining donated to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.





