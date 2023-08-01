RIVER GROVE, Ill. — The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward after a letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint last month in River Grove.

The armed robbery happened July 18 at around 9:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of West Richard.

Authorities said a group of four attacked the carrier. The carrier was not injured.

On Tuesday morning, USPS released a surveillance image of one of the four suspects.

Authorities said the man is 5’6″, has a thin build, wore a light grey hooded sweatshirt and a black facial covering.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.