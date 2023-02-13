KANE COUNTY, Ill. — The five teens who were injured in the Kane County crash that took place Saturday morning remain hospitalized and in critical condition.

According to the initial investigation, the sheriff’s office said the driver, a 16-year-old girl, was driving at a high rate of speed, left the road and crashed into a tree.

According to a recent police release, the 16-year-old driver of Arlington Heights remains in critical condition and the other four teenagers between the ages of 15 and 16 are all still hospitalized.

Police are still unsure if drugs and alcohol played a role in the crash and no citations have been issued. Police are still investigating the incident.