RIVER GROVE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by another child inside a home in River Grove.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 2400 block of West Street. Upon arrival, police discovered that a child was accidentally shot by another child who lives in the same household.

The child later died, according to police. The medical examiner has identified her as 4-year-old Camila Arianaduart.

According to police, the father of the child told authorities he was outside when he was alerted of the accidental shooting and immediately called 911.

Police said the father is a FOID cardholder and admitted to being the owner of the gun, which he claimed to store on a high shelf in a closet.

The father is cooperating with investigators, police said.