ADDISON, Ill. — Four men are facing attempted murder charges after authorities said they ambushed and opened fire on two people sitting in a car this week in Addison.

On Thursday afternoon, Addison Police Department officers found two people who had been shot multiple times in the front seats of a Jeep parked in a driveway in the 500 block of South Wisconsin.

During an investigation, detectives learned three of the men got out of a car, went up to the Jeep and one person started shooting, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney. One person was shot twice and the other person was shot 11 times.

On Saturday, Brandon Pichardo, 23, of Bridgeview, Damian Gonzales, 24, of Chicago, Irubiel Martinez, 19, of Chicago, and Efrain Garcia, 25, of Chicago, appeared in bond court, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

All four men are charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Class X felony and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Their bond was set at $2 million with 10%.

“The allegations that these men ambushed a parked vehicle and, in a frightening display of violence, opened fire in the middle of the afternoon in a residential neighborhood are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “The victims’ injuries are very serious and we are all concerned for their well-being.”

All four men are due back in court on March 20.