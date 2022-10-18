RIVER GROVE, Ill. — Someone in Illinois got a lot wealthier after purchasing the winning ticket at a River Grove grocery store.

An Illinois lottery player correctly matched all six Illinois Lottery numbers in Saturday’s drawing to win $4.85 million. The winning ticket was sold at Rich’s Fresh Market, located at 3141 N. Thatcher Ave. The store will receive a bonus of $48,500 for selling the winning ticket.

General manager Lucas Bujak says they know who bought the winning ticket.

SEE ALSO: $1 Million winning lottery ticket sold in Calumet City

“The gentleman came into the store on Sunday morning and began inserting his tickets into the Lottery machine. One of my employees jokingly asked him if he won, but before he could answer, the customer almost fainted,” Bujak said.

The lucky winner is now the 10th Illinois Lotto player to win a million-dollar prize or more since the start of the year. The $4.85 million jackpot is the second-largest win since April 2022.

Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.