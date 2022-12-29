AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora man died Wednesday after striking a tree.

Just before 2:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the report of an accident.

When officers arrived, they said a vehicle struck another one in the intersection before impacting a tree.

The driver, Axel Morales, 31, of Aurora, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Morales disobeyed a stop sign prior to the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle went to the hospital and was released on the same day.