COOK COUNTY, Ill. — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help with locating a missing woman from Leyden Township.

Lauren Willhoit, 30, was last seen on Dec. 30 leaving her home and has not had contact with family since then.

She is approximately 5’5″ and 175 lbs. Willhoit has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Willhoit’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896 or the Cook County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.