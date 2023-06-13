NAPERVILLE, Ill. — One person was transported to a hospital in critical condition after being involved a multiple vehicle accident in Naperville early Tuesday morning.

According to the Naperville Police Department, officers responded to the area near Planfield/Naperville Road and Leverenz Road on reports of a multiple vehicle crash with injuries just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Further investigations showed that a 2015 Ford Escape traveling south on Plainfield/Naperville Road left its lane and crossed into northbound traffic before crashing into two vehicles.

Multiple other vehicles became involved with the collision or debris left.

Three people were transported to local hospitals. One person is in critical condition.

No citations have been issued at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-8833.