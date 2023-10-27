DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Charges have been filed against three Chicago men accused of burglarizing a Lombard liquor store on Wednesday, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

27-year-old Travonta Turner, 26-year-old Deandre Richardson and 27-year-old Jonnie Fort were granted pre-trial release during their first court appearance on Thursday morning. All three were charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, the DuPage County State’s Attorney said in a news releas.

Authorities say the charges stem from an alleged retail theft that took place just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Lombard Liquors in the 400 block of West 22nd Street in Lombard, Ill.

According to Berlin, the three men allegedly entered the liquor store with bags and filled them with $6,123.29 worth of merchandise before they left the store without paying. The three men then allegedly fled the scene in a Ford Escape.

Illinois State Police (ISP) say troopers later spotted the car and began a pursuit that ended in a crash near I-290 and Independence Boulevard in Chicago. Following the crash, the three suspects fled from the vehicle on foot and were apprehended by authorities following a short chase.

“We would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance on this case, especially the Illinois State Police,” Lombard Chief of Police Tom Wirsing said. “The Lombard Police Department will continue to aggressively pursue the apprehension of any suspect involved in criminal activity within our community. I would like to thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin for his office’s assistance as well.”

The men are set to appear in court for arraignment on Nov. 20 and all three must refrain from entering Lombard Liquors as a condition of their pre-trial release, the DuPage County State’s Attorney said.