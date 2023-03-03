SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A woman was discovered stabbed to death on Wednesday night in Schaumburg and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

At around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched for a well-being check in the 1000 block of North Plum Road for a well-being check.

Upon entering the apartment, officers discovered the body of a 24-year-old woman, later identified as Yvonne Lattouf-Delgado.

On Thursday, an autopsy was conducted and her death was ruled a homicide.

No suspects are in custody and police believe the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 847-348-7055.