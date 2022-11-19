KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A 22-year-old man from Elgin was killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Kane County after passing in a no passing zone, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. near Plank Road and Marshall Road in unincorporated Plato Township, according to a press release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation found Harvy Barrios passed a vehicle in a no passing zone and then crashed head-on into a car driven by a 31-year-old man, of Sycamore, according to the release.

Barrios was taken to a hospital and later died, according to the release.

The 31-year-old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the release. A 21-year-old woman, of Glendale Heights, who was a passenger in Barrios’ car, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash and no citations have been issued at this time, according to the release.

The crash is still under investigation.