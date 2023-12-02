WHEATON, Ill. — Two Venezuelan migrants were charged with retail theft Saturday after two people stole more than $600 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office (DCSAO).

According to the DCSAO, 18-year-old Johan Gavidia-Rojas and 20-year-old Edys Alberto Herrera-Gotopo were both charged with retail theft after the two allegedly stole more than $660 in merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s Friday night.

The DCSAO alleged at around 7:10 p.m., Herrera-Gotopo and Gavidia-Rojas entered Macy’s together both carrying empty bags, where the men worked in tandem, with one man selecting items of clothing and putting the items in his bag, while the other man acted as a lookout. The two would then switch roles back and forth until their bags were full, and left the store without paying for the items.

As they were leaving the store, that’s where they were met by Oak Brook Police Department officers. Herrera-Gotopo was taken into custody without incident, while Gavidia-Rojas attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Herrera-Gotopo is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 11, 2023, while the next court date for Gavidia-Rojas is also his arraignment, but a week later on Dec. 18, 2023. As a condition of their release, both defendants are prohibited from entering the Oak Brook Macy’s.