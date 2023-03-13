BARTLETT, Ill. — Two vehicles are wanted by police after a man was killed in a suburban hit-and-run Saturday night.

At around 7:10 p.m., police responded to the area Lake Street and Valley Lane on the report of a hit-and-run.

Witnesses told police a 35-year-old man, later determined to be from Streamwood, was running across the street. At some point, he was struck by a vehicle and then a second vehicle. Both were traveling westbound on Lake Street.

The man was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe one of the vehicles is red and the other vehicle is possibly a dark-colored, four-door 2015-2022 Chevrolet Trax or a GMC Terrain. Investigators also recovered vehicle parts — including front tire wheel trim, broken headlamp pieces, and a rubber portion of a windshield wiper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartlett Police Department at 630-837-0846.