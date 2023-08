ELBURN, Ill. — Two people were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon following a head-on crash in Kane County.

Just before 1:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Route 47 at Kenmar Drive, located in Elburn, on the report of a head-on crash involving two vehicles.

Authorities said it involved a white pickup truck and a gray Sprinter van. One occupant was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver was sent to NorthwesterN Medicine — Delnor in serious condition.