VILLA PARK, Ill. — A 35-year-old man was driving the wrong way on Route 83 in Villa Park when his car collided with another killing both drivers early Thursday morning.

According to the Villa Park Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Route 83 and Washington Street on reports of a multi-vehicle crash just before 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 3.

Investigators report that a Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 83 when it crashed into a Honda Odyssey which was traveling northbound on Route 83.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 35-year-old man from Chicago, was transported to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda, a 69-year-old man from Bensenville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Villa Park police believe that speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.