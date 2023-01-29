LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns.

Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a man with a gun.

When they got there, they detained multiple people and recovered several weapons inside the store, according to a news release.

Through an investigation, they learned two men stood near the doors showing weapons while other people were inside the store purchasing items, according to the release.

Antoine Lamar-Edward Dixon, 34, of Northville, Michigan, and Bruce Randolph Watson, 32, of Inkster, Michigan, were charged by the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 Felony, according to the release.

The police department said additional charges may apply against the other people involved as they continue to investigate.

Officers from Downers Grove, Woodridge, Darien and deputies from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office helped Lisle officers at the scene.